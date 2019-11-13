Election 2019: 'Our ambition is to unlock the nation's potential' say PM
Delivering Brexit will enable the UK to start closing the "opportunity gap", Boris Johnson has said in his first campaign speech.
He promised to tackle "injustices" in regional investment and productivity after taking the UK out of the EU, as well as the wealth divide.
He said a future Tory government would double total investment in industrial research and development to £18bn.
But earlier former Tory David Gauke said Mr Johnson's plan will lead to a "bad outcome for the country".
Labour said Mr Johnson's Brexit deal was flawed and another referendum was needed.
