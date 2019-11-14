Labour's policy confusion and PM's frosty reception

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Election 2019: Labour's policy confusion, PM's frosty reception and Brexit (again)
Labour's John McDonnell and Jonathan Ashworth appear to contradict each other on their working week policy, while Boris Johnson gets a frosty reception in flood-hit South Yorkshire.
The BBC's Chris Mason breaks down the main events of Wednesday's election campaign.
-
14 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-50413834/election-2019-labour-s-policy-confusion-pm-s-frosty-reception-and-brexit-againRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window