PM: 'I'm pro-immigration, but also pro-control'

General Election 2019: 'I'm pro-immigration, but also pro-control', says PM
Speaking in Taunton, Boris Johnson said the Conservatives would introduce "an Australian-style points-based immigration system."
14 Nov 2019
