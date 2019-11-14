Media player
General Election 2019: Corbyn confronted over Scottish independence
Jeremy Corbyn has been confronted over his opposition to another Scottish independence referendum while campaigning in Dundee.
On the second day of his Scottish tour, Mr Corbyn was interrupted by Bob Costello, a former SNP activist, who asked what he planned to do about the "will of the Scottish people".
The Labour leader has said a Scottish independence referendum would "certainly" not occur within the first two years of a Labour government.
14 Nov 2019
