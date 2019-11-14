In full: Corbyn challenged over immigration policy

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
In full: Corbyn challenged over Labour immigration policy
The Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says that placing arbitrary figures on immigration "simply doesn't work".
Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Corbyn said his party's immigration strategy is "based on fairness, justice and the economic needs of our society."
The BBC will be interviewing other party leaders during the course of the general election campaign.
-
14 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-50426022/in-full-corbyn-challenged-over-labour-immigration-policyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window