In full: Corbyn challenged over immigration policy
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

In full: Corbyn challenged over Labour immigration policy

The Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says that placing arbitrary figures on immigration "simply doesn't work".

Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Corbyn said his party's immigration strategy is "based on fairness, justice and the economic needs of our society."

The BBC will be interviewing other party leaders during the course of the general election campaign.

  • 14 Nov 2019
Go to next video: 'I want an immigration system that's fair'