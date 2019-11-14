Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Len McCluskey: 'Labour is not a Remain party'
The Unite union leader, and Labour ally, said the party would "respect the 2016 referendum".
He also said the party would "negotiate a credible exit from the European Union".
-
14 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window