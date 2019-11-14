Media player
General election 2019: Labour pledges 'free broadband for the country'
Labour is promising free full fibre broadband to every UK home by 2030 – if it wins the election – by bringing part of BT back into public ownership.
John McDonnell said the roll-out would cost £20bn and maintenance of the network would be paid for by a tax on multinational tech companies.
He was speaking to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg – you can watch a longer version of this interview here.
The Conservatives have promised £5bn to bring full-fibre to every home by 2025.
14 Nov 2019
