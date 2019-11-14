Labour pledges 'free broadband for the country'

Video

Labour is promising free full fibre broadband to every UK home by 2030 – if it wins the election – by bringing part of BT back into public ownership.

John McDonnell said the roll-out would cost £20bn and maintenance of the network would be paid for by a tax on multinational tech companies.

He was speaking to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg – you can watch a longer version of this interview here.

The Conservatives have promised £5bn to bring full-fibre to every home by 2025.