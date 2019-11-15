Video

Boris Johnson has told the BBC that there is no evidence of Russian interference in UK politics.

He was responding to a question from a member of the public on BBC Radio 5 Live asking why a report on the issue isn't being published before the election.

Speaking to presenter Rachel Burden, Mr Johnson said he saw "no reason" for changing the normal procedure for publishing Intelligence Security Committee reports "just because there is an election".

