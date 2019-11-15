PM: 'Am I relatable? I've not the faintest idea'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

General election 2019: 'Am I relatable? I've not the faintest idea'

BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty asks Boris Johnson how people could connect with someone from "a rather different background" to most voters.

  • 15 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Immigration, NHS funding and free broadband