Greens offer universal basic income by 2025
The Green Party has pledged to introduce a universal basic income by 2025, which would see every adult receiving a minimum of £89 per week.

Additional payments would go to those facing barriers to work, including disabled people and single parents.

Party co-leader Sian Berry said the money would be come with "no strings attached and no forms to fill in".

Higher earners would pay more in tax than they would receive under the proposals, she added.

  • 15 Nov 2019
