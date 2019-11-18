Boris Johnson puts corporation tax cuts on hold
Boris Johnson said that planned cuts to corporation tax next April are to be put on hold.

The prime minister told the CBI conference the move could cost the Treasury £6bn and the cash would be better spent on the "nation's priority".

