Boris Johnson puts corporation tax cuts on hold

Boris Johnson announces new business policy at CBI conference
Boris Johnson said that planned cuts to corporation tax next April are to be put on hold.
The prime minister told the CBI conference the move could cost the Treasury £6bn and the cash would be better spent on the "nation's priority".
18 Nov 2019
