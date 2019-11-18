Media player
General election 2019: Lib Dems 'disappointed' by verdict
Baroness Brinton has told the media her party finds the court's decision to exclude the Liberal Democrats from ITV's head-to-head debate an "incredibly disappointing verdict" from the High Court.
The party's president said it was disappointing, not just for "Remainers", but for democracy in the UK.
18 Nov 2019
