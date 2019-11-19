Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Green Party manifesto launch
The Green Party of England and Wales is launching its election manifesto, with a pledge to reach net zero carbon emissions in the UK by 2030.
Live coverage from BBC News.
-
19 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window