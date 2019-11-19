Green Party pledges to decarbonise UK by 2030

Media player
Video
General election 2019: Green pledge to decarbonise by 2030
The Green Party releases its manifesto and has pledged to make the UK carbon free by 2030.
Green Party co-Leader Jonathan Bartley says his party will be "honest" about the investment needed to tackle climate change.
He said: "If the climate was a bank we would have bailed it out by now."
19 Nov 2019
