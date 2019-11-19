Stop and search powers 'will deter gang culture'

Media player
General election 2019: PM pledges to extend stop and search powers
Police will be given new powers to stop and search anyone previously convicted of carrying a knife, Boris Johnson has pledged.
Stop and search powers are controversial - and there is evidence that black people are disproportionately targeted.
But the prime minister told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that police should be able to stop and search "without suspicion" in some instances.
The Tories also plan to speed up charging and prosecuting knife offenders if they win December's election.
