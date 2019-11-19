Media player
General election 2019: Johnson says monarchy 'beyond reproach'
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn have been asked for their views on the monarchy during ITV's leaders' debate.
Mr. Corbyn said the institution needed "a bit of improvement", while Mr. Johnson said it was "beyond reproach".
Both leaders were then asked whether Prince Andrew is "fit for purpose", following his BBC interview on Jeffrey Epstein.
