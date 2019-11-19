Corbyn produces 'NHS dossier' during ITV debate
Jeremy Corbyn has accused Boris Johnson of using the NHS as a trade negotiation tool with the US.

The prime minister strenuously denied the accusation, calling the claim "an invention".

The Tory and Labour leaders have been taking part in a live televised debate on ITV.

