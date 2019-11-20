Media player
Johnson v Corbyn: The head-to-head in three minutes
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn have clashed over Brexit in the first TV election debate of the campaign.
The two leaders also locked horns over the NHS and the Royal Family - but had some ideas, nevertheless, about what to get each other for Christmas.
20 Nov 2019
