Raab: 'No-one gives a toss about social media'

Video

Dominic Raab has defended the rebranding of the Conservative Party press office's official Twitter account to "factcheckUK" during Tuesday night's election debate.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the foreign secretary said the party wanted to have an "instant rebuttal mechanism" to the "nonsense" thrown at the Conservatives.

However, Twitter has said the Conservative Party misled the public through the rebranding.

The social networking site said it would take "decisive corrective action" if a similar stunt was attempted again.

Read more: Tories criticised over 'factcheckUK' rebranding