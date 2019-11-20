Media player
Jo Swinson responds to Lib Dems squeeze in polls
Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has insisted that her party is "on the up" despite a dip in recent polls.
Ms Swinson admitted that there had been "a bit of a squeeze", but responded that polls at this point in the 2017 election "weren't a very good indicator" of the final outcome.
She was speaking during a visit to a school in Cambridge on the day of the Liberal Democrat manifesto launch.
20 Nov 2019
