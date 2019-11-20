Live BBC coverage of Lib Dem manifesto launch

Video

The Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson will unveil her party's plans in Camden.

She is expected to announce a windfall of £50bn from stopping Brexit to spend on public services and reducing inequality.

The boost to economic growth which it says the UK will get from staying in the EU is at the heart of its plan to build a "brighter future for people".

The so-called "Remain bonus" would pay for 20,000 new teachers, extra cash for schools and support for the low-paid.

Other Liberal Democrat proposals are expected to include a "frequent flyer" levy and 80% renewables target.