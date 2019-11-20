Greens: 'Business as usual is not an option'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

General election 2019: 'Business as usual is not an option,' says Greens' Bartley

Green Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley said the climate crisis needs to be addressed as soon as possible.

"If the climate were a bank, we would have bailed it out by now," he said on a BBC Question Time election leaders special programme.

You can watch the programme on iPlayer.

  • 20 Nov 2019