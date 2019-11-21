Media player
Jeremy Corbyn: 'Labour will scrap university tuition fees'
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has promised to scrap university tuition fees and bring back maintenance grants.
Launching his party's manifesto, he said he would make "lifelong education a right".
21 Nov 2019
