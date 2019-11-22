QT tax row: 'I'm not in the top 5% of earners'
Video

Question Time tax row: 'I'm one of the people Labour will tax more'

A Question Time audience member, who earns over £80,000, criticised the taxation promises in the Labour Party manifesto.

The party has pledged to raise income tax for the top 5% of earners, if they are elected.

Shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon defended the party's plans.

