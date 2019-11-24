Boris Johnson launches Tory manifesto
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Election 2019: Boris Johnson launches Tory manifesto

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has launched the Conservative Party's election manifesto, promising to "get Brexit done" and "forge a new Britain".

He vowed to train 50,000 new nurses, at a cost of £750m a year, and create 50 million more GP appointments.

Other "guarantees" include tighter immigration controls, net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and no increases in income tax and VAT rates.

  • 24 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Johnson pledges '50,000 more nurses for NHS'