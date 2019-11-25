Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lib Dems will use 'Remain bonus' to 'enhance' UK's part in Nato - Chuka Umunna
Chuka Umunna has pledged that the Liberal Democrats would spend 2% of GDP on defence, if elected to power.
He said the party would use the so-called "Remain bonus" to "enhance the UK's ability to play our part in Nato".
During a speech in Watford, he admitted that Nato "must reform and adapt to the changing nature of the threats we face".
-
25 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-50547275/lib-dems-will-use-remain-bonus-to-enhance-uk-s-part-in-nato-chuka-umunnaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window