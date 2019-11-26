Neuberger responds to chief rabbi's criticism of Labour
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Baroness Julia Neuberger: 'Something is going very wrong'

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and his team are not willing to "apologise or sympathise" for anti-Semitic attacks against their own MPs, a senior rabbi has told the BBC.

Baroness Julia Neuberger says when a political party cannot deal with anti-Semitism, "something is very wrong". She added it was causing "anxiety" amongst the Jewish community.

Mr Corbyn says Labour is tackling anti-Semitism by expelling members.

  • 26 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Election explained: What to look out for on crime