Corbyn: Anti-Semitism 'has no place in my party'
General election 2019: Anti-Semitism 'vile, wrong and evil' - Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn has said his party has a "rapid and effective" system for dealing with reports of anti-Semitism.

The Labour leader was speaking at his party's 'race and faith manifesto' launch in London.

It follows an attack by chief rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, who told the Times that anti-Jewish racism "sanctioned from the very top - has taken root" in the Labour party.

  • 26 Nov 2019
