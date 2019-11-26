Boris Johnson 'rules out' indyref2
Boris Johnson has "ruled out" a fresh Scottish independence referendum if the Conservatives win the December 12 general election.

The prime minister made the pledge as he launched the Scottish Conservative manifesto, which he said was "aptly named" No to Indyref2.

Speaking at the event, Mr Johnson said he would not risk "destroying" the union between Scotland and England.

