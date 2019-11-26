No apology from Corbyn over Labour anti-Semitism

Video

Jeremy Corbyn has repeatedly declined to apologise over his handling of anti-Semitism within the Labour Party, in an interview with the BBC's Andrew Neil.

It follows stinging criticism from the Chief Rabbi earlier on Tuesday, who asked people to "vote with their conscience" in the general election.

Party leaders are being interviewed by Andrew Neil for a special series in the run-up to the general election.

UK users can watch the full programme on BBC One at 1900GMT, and afterwards on BBC iPlayer