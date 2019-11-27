'Of course we're sorry for the hurt caused'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: Burgon defends Corbyn's Andrew Neil interview
Labour's Richard Burgon defended Jeremy Corbyn's performance on the Andrew Neil show by saying "of course were sorry for the hurt caused".
Mr Burgon said if elected a Labour government will be "taking action to rebuild trust with the Jewish community" including making education against anti-Semitism part of the school curriculum.
Mr Corbyn has come under fire for not apologising to the Jewish community in his election interview with Andrew Neil.
-
27 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-50571910/general-election-2019-burgon-defends-corbyn-s-andrew-neil-interviewRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window