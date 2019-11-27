McDonnell apologises for handling of anti-Semitism

Video

John McDonnell has apologised for the way the Labour Party initially handled anti-Semitism claims.

The comments come after Jeremy Corbyn declined to apologise after in a BBC interview with Andrew Neil.

The Labour leader was asked four times whether he would like to apologise after Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis claimed "a new poison - sanctioned from the very top - has taken root" in Labour.

Mr Corbyn said his government will protect "every community against the abuse they receive".