Johnson apologises for Tory Islamophobia

PM Boris Johnson apologises for Islamophobia in Tory party
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has addressed concerns over Islamophobia within the Conservative Party, with an apology for "the hurt and offence that has been caused".
It comes as the Muslim Council of Britain accused the Tories of failing to tackle Islamophobia in the party.
The PM said an inquiry into "every manner of prejudice and discrimination" in his party would begin by Christmas.
27 Nov 2019
