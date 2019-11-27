‘We have to have an enormously high value on truth’ – Welby
General election 2019: Politicians misleading public should be 'called out'

The Archbishop of Canterbury has responded to some of the strategies being used by politicians in the general election campaign.

Speaking to Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 5 Live, Justin Welby said: “I'm very concerned by that…. We have to have an enormously high value on truth.”

And Mr Welby added that politicians who deliberately mislead the public should be "called out".

  • 27 Nov 2019
