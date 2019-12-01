'Why are you avoiding being interviewed by Andrew Neil?'

Media player
Election 2019: Boris Johnson pressed over Andrew Neil interview
In his interview on the Andrew Marr Show, the Conservative leader Boris Johnson was questioned about his refusal to commit to an interview with the BBC's Andrew Neil.
He is the only main party leader not to so far have agreed to an interview with the presenter.
01 Dec 2019
