Sturgeon: 'We wouldn't be talking about indyref2 without Brexit'
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon answered listeners' questions on a special general election Your Call programme on BBC Radio 5 Live, hosted by Nicky Campbell.
Speaking about the likelihood of another Scottish independence referendum, she said: "If the Brexit vote hadn't happened, maybe we wouldn't be talking, right now, about having another independence referendum quite in this timescale."
02 Dec 2019
