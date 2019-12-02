Corbyn's message to Trump on NHS

Media player
Corbyn: NHS would not be part of US trade deal
Jeremy Corbyn has said a Labour government would walk away from trade negotiations if the US insisted on including the NHS as part of a post-Brexit trade deal.
He said too many companies would seek to protect their patents and investors and increase drug prices for the NHS.
02 Dec 2019
