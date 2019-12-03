Trump on UK election: 'I'm staying out of it'
Speaking in London, President Trump has said he's staying out of the UK election because he "doesn't want to complicate it".

When asked if he could work with a possible Prime Minister Corbyn, he said that he is a "very easy person to work with" but added that "Boris [Johnson] is very capable".

  • 03 Dec 2019
