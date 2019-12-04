Labour will lay 'foundations of new economy'
General election 2019: Labour will lay 'foundations of a new economy'

Labour's shadow chancellor has outlined his party's pledges on inequality, setting out policies that include scrapping universal credit and raising the living wage to £10.

Speaking in Birmingham, John McDonnell said scale of the reforms pledged by Labour "is significant" but that people's ambitions had been limited by almost a decade of "Conservative and Lib Dem austerity".

