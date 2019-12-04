What was discussed in PM's talks with Trump?
Video

Johnson: UK to do 'huge number' of trade deals

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the NHS was not discussed in his meeting with President Trump on Tuesday.

Downing Street reports from the event said the two discussed NATO, while the White House said discussions had been about NATO and trade.

