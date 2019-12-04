What was discussed in PM's talks with Trump?

Media player
Johnson: UK to do 'huge number' of trade deals
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the NHS was not discussed in his meeting with President Trump on Tuesday.
Downing Street reports from the event said the two discussed NATO, while the White House said discussions had been about NATO and trade.
04 Dec 2019
