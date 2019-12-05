Labour promises to recruit 20,000 new teachers
General election 2019: Labour 'guarantee class sizes will go down', says Rayner

Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner has outlined Labour's plans on education in England.

The party's pledges include a cap on class sizes at 30 pupils and the recruitment of 20,000 new teachers.

