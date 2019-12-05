PM: 'I absolutely promise' UK out of EU by January

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General Election 2019: 'I absolutely promise' UK out of EU by January
Boris Johnson says if the Conservatives win a majority at the general election, the UK will leave the EU by January 21st 2020.
Boris Johnson said the UK has "incredible potential" but is being held back by Brexit, and that he will build a new free-trade relationship by the end of 2020.
05 Dec 2019
