Election debate: Boris Johnson claims Jeremy Corbyn supported the IRA
Conservative leader Boris Johnson has claimed that Jeremy Corbyn supported the IRA for four decades.
He was hitting back as the Labour leader accused Mr Johnson of being disingenuous about trade restrictions with Northern Ireland under his Brexit plan.
06 Dec 2019
