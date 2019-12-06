Video

Conservative leader Boris Johnson has said lying politicians should "go on their knees".

He was responding to a question from the audience who asked what should happen to politicians who lie.

Jeremy Corbyn said that politicians should be held to account in a democratic fashion.

Mr Johnson was also asked about the resignation of the UK diplomat in charge of Brexit at the British embassy in the US.

She resigned earlier in the day, saying she could no longer "peddle half-truths" on behalf of political leaders she did not "trust".

Read more: British diplomat resigns over Brexit 'half-truths'