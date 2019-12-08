Media player
Brandon Lewis: 'We are not going to have a border down the Irish sea'
In an interview with the BBC's Andrew Marr the Conservative security minister, Brandon Lewis, agreed that after Brexit some checks on some goods leaving Great Britain for Northern Ireland would be required, if those goods were then destined to leave the UK.
But he disputed the accuracy of a leaked government document which states that customs declarations checks would be highly disruptive and separate Northern Ireland from Great Britain.
08 Dec 2019
