General election 2019: Lib Dems 'still want People's Vote'
Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has answered listeners' questions on a special 5 Live Your Call with Rachel Burden.
One caller asked Ms Swinson why a Lib Dem government would revoke Article 50 to stop Brexit, rather than offering a second referendum.
She responded: "The Liberal Democrats want a 'People's Vote’ and we will work to secure a 'People's Vote' that puts a specific Brexit deal to the public to have their say."
Listen to the full interview on ‘Election Barometer’ on BBC Sounds.
09 Dec 2019
