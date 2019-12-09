Video

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has answered listeners' questions on a special 5 Live Your Call with Rachel Burden.

One caller asked Ms Swinson why a Lib Dem government would revoke Article 50 to stop Brexit, rather than offering a second referendum.

She responded: "The Liberal Democrats want a 'People's Vote’ and we will work to secure a 'People's Vote' that puts a specific Brexit deal to the public to have their say."

