Labour 'will end austerity for good' in 100 days

John McDonnell has promised to "end austerity once and for all" in a speech setting out Labour's priorities for its first 100 days in government.

The shadow chancellor said a Labour Budget would "save the NHS", provide a real living wage of £10 an hour and a 5% pay increase for public sector workers.

He also outlined plans to introduce legislation to scrap tuition fees, provide free childcare for two, three and four year olds and urgent support for the homeless.

The Tories have criticised Labour's spending plans as "reckless", claiming they would lead to an economic crisis within months of the party taking office.