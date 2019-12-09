Media player
General Election 2019: Farage accused of 'dog-whistle racism'
Labour's Angela Rayner and Green co-leader Jonathan Bartley have questioned the tactics used by Nigel Farage during the EU referendum campaign.
Ms Rayner said Mr Farage was using "dog-whistle racism" while Mr Bartley called the 'Breaking Point' poster the "lowest point of his life".
Farage responded that he couldn't "apologise for the truth".
09 Dec 2019
