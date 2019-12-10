One sick boy and the NHS (Monday's election news)
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

One sick boy and the NHS (Monday's election news)

The prime minister has been criticised after refusing to looking at a photo of a four-year-old being treated on the floor of a Leeds hospital.

The BBC's Iain Watson explains what happened in Monday's election campaigning.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 10 Dec 2019