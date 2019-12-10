Leaked phone call 'makes me look like a plonker'
Video

General election 2019: Ashworth reacts to leaked phone call

Labour's Jonathan Ashworth has insisted his apparent criticism of Jeremy Corbyn in a leaked secret recording by his Tory activist friend was "banter".

The recording was leaked to Tory-supporting website Guido Fawkes.

He told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire he was "joshing" when he told his Tory friend that he thought there was no way Labour could win the election.

